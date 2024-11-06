Accuray Incorporated Reports Strong Start to Fiscal 2025

Accuray Incorporated ( (ARAY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Accuray Incorporated presented to its investors.

Accuray Incorporated, based in Madison, Wisconsin, is a pioneer in radiation therapy technology for complex oncological and neurological conditions, recognized for its continuous innovation in the healthcare sector.

The company has announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting a promising start to the year and an upward revision of its financial guidance. Accuray’s performance in the China region stood out, with notable interest in its newly launched Tomo C System, alongside growth in its service business.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a total net revenue of $101.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous year. Product revenue dropped to $48.4 million, whereas service revenue increased to $53.2 million. The company reported a net loss of $4.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, pointing to a challenging but resilient operational environment. The order backlog reached $468.6 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year.

Accuray has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting total revenue between $462 million and $472 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $28 million to $30 million. This adjustment underscores the company’s strategic initiatives and expectations of continued growth and innovation in their product offerings.

Looking forward, Accuray remains committed to enhancing its competitive position in the global radiotherapy market, focusing on strategic growth across various regions and the development of cutting-edge technologies to improve patient care outcomes.

