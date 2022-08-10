Accuray Incorporated Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$3.45 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$11.09 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $110.02 million from $110.94 million last year.

Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

