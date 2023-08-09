Accuray Incorporated Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.56 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$3.45 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $118.29 million from $110.02 million last year.

Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$2.56 Mln. vs. -$3.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.03 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $118.29 Mln vs. $110.02 Mln last year.

