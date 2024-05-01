Accuray Incorporated Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY):

Earnings: -$6.34 million in Q3 vs. $0.60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $101.13 million in Q3 vs. $118.06 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $432 - $437 Million

