Accuray Incorporated Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY):

Earnings: $2.54 million in Q2 vs. -$9.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $116.174 million in Q2 vs. $107.238 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $463 - $475 Mln

