Accuray Incorporated Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$5.45 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$1.03 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $96.49 million from $107.44 million last year.

Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$5.45 Mln. vs. -$1.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $96.49 Mln vs. $107.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $447.0 - $455.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.