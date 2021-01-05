Accuray Gets FDA Clearance For ClearRT Helical KVCT Imaging For Radixact Treatment Delivery System

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) said that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System, the next generation TomoTherapy platform.

ClearRT is a cutting-edge imaging solution integrated with a precise, and adaptive delivery platform, designed to produce exceptional diagnostic-like quality CT images, quickly and cost-effectively, to improve patient care.

Accuray said it plans commercial release of the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System in the Spring of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.