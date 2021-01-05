Markets
ARAY

Accuray Gets FDA Clearance For ClearRT Helical KVCT Imaging For Radixact Treatment Delivery System

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) said that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System, the next generation TomoTherapy platform.

ClearRT is a cutting-edge imaging solution integrated with a precise, and adaptive delivery platform, designed to produce exceptional diagnostic-like quality CT images, quickly and cost-effectively, to improve patient care.

Accuray said it plans commercial release of the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System in the Spring of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular