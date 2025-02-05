ACCURAY Earnings Results: $ARAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACCURAY ($ARAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $116,170,000, beating estimates of $112,568,730 by $3,601,270.
ACCURAY Insider Trading Activity
ACCURAY insiders have traded $ARAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALI PERVAIZ (SVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,404 shares for an estimated $17,276
ACCURAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of ACCURAY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,331,778 shares (-74.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,197,200
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,000,167 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,800,300
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 741,900 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,335,420
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 461,580 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $830,844
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 353,271 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $635,887
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 317,666 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $571,798
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 310,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $558,453
ACCURAY Government Contracts
We have seen $2,408,023 of award payments to $ARAY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADVANTAGE CYBERKNIFE AND PRECISION SERVICE AGREEMENT BASE YEAR: $590,000
- ACCURAY CYBERKNIFE MAINTENANCE: $376,500
- SERVICE CONTRACT FOR ACCURAY CYBERKNIFE: $326,600
- SERVICE CONTRACT FOR THE ACCURAY CYBERKNIFE SYSTEM: $312,340
- PMI SERVICES FOR ACCURAY RADIXACT SYSTEM: $285,485
