ACCURAY Earnings Results: $ARAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACCURAY ($ARAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $116,170,000, beating estimates of $112,568,730 by $3,601,270.

ACCURAY Insider Trading Activity

ACCURAY insiders have traded $ARAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI PERVAIZ (SVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,404 shares for an estimated $17,276

ACCURAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of ACCURAY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACCURAY Government Contracts

We have seen $2,408,023 of award payments to $ARAY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.