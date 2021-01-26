Accuray (ARAY) Releases Encouraging Breast Cancer Study Results

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently released promising data from a prospective, phase II trial of 338 women with low-risk breast cancer. The data from the study showed that 98.8% of the women had local disease control post receipt of once-daily accelerated partial breast irradiation ("APBI") delivered with the TomoTherapy System after seven years.



Additionally, the study, which has been published online as well, reported that the once-daily schedule related to a very low incidence of acute and late toxicities.



Notably, the TomoTherapy platform that comprises the next-generation Radixact System is the world’s first platform capable of helical radiation delivery. The platform provides precision that allows clinicians to deliver hypofractioned treatment regimens like APBI, with a lot more confidence.



This development is likely to provide a boost Accuray’s TomoTherapy platform, which accounted for around 85% of revenue unit volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

More on the News

It is noteworthy to mention here that breast-conserving surgery and APBI have been widely utilized in clinical practice for treating low-risk breast cancer over the past 10 years. Accuray’s trial provides enhancements over existing techniques, thereby offering improved APBI outcomes in carefully selected patient groups.



The system enabled medical care teams to deliver outstanding long-term results through precision enhancement, consequently making APBI an effective and convenient option for patients.



Notably, this study takes into account the existing clinical evidence, which shows the benefits of the TomoTherapy System when it comes to treatment of breast cancer.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global radiotherapy market was valued at $ 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to see a CAGR of 4.1% by 2023. Rising incidence of cancer, increasing awareness and acceptance of radiotherapy and technological advancements are driving the market.

Recent Development

This month, Accuray announced the receipt of 510(k) clearance for its ClearRT Helical kVCT imaging for the Radixact treatment delivery system from the FDA. This latest development is expected to broaden the company’s next generation TomoTherapy line and address the untapped radiotherapy market.



Similar to Accuray, few other companies in the broader medical space have released positive study results in recent times.



In December 2020, Medtronic plc MDT announced the release of favorable outcomes in the first batch of 100 patients who were treated with the OsteoCool Radiofrequency Ablation (“RFA”) System as part of the OPuS One Clinical Study. Notably, the company claims that this study, which is the largest prospective study in RFA for bone metastases, to be the most meaningful clinical data for the OsteoCool technology yet.



In the same month, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB released initial findings from the company’s research partnership with LabCorp LH with respect to SARS-CoV-2 and the related immune response to COVID-19. The collaboration, which was announced in April 2020, enabled these two companies to develop a production-scale assay for sequencing the complete genome of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 viruses. This was done on the basis of de-identified positive patient samples with the help of the PacBio Sequel II System.

