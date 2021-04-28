Accuray (ARAY) Posts Breakeven Q3 Earnings, Beats on Revenues

Accuray Incorporated ARAY reported breakeven earnings per share for third-quarter fiscal 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was earnings per share of 1 cent. The company’s EPS was 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

For the fiscal third quarter, net revenues totaled $102.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.On a year-over-year basis, the top line also inched up 3.1%.

Fiscal Q3 Details

Product Revenues: The metric rose 4.2% year over year to $47.4 million in the reported quarter.

Service Revenues: Revenues of $55.1 million from this segment were up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Gross Order Update: Gross orders in the fiscal third quarter totaled $87.4 million, up 16% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter summed $39.5 million, up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin was 38.6%, highlighting a contraction of 76 basis points (bps) year over year.

Total operating expenses came in at $35.1 million, up 12.7%.

Operating profit for the fiscal third quarter was $4.4 million, down 44.5%. Operating margin came in at 4.3%, contracting 369 bps.

Accuray Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Accuray Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accuray Incorporated Quote

Cash Position

The company exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 with total cash and cash equivalents of $126.3 million compared with $39.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

2021 Guidance

Considering the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy as well as the healthcare industry causing uncertainty, management decided not to issue any financial guidance for 2021.

Our Take

Accuray exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note. The company registered growth in Service and Product revenues in the period. Also, solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms steadily drives the top line. Further, gross orders rose in the quarter. Recently, the company got the 510(k) FDA clearance for the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System and is gaining a positive customer feedback for the same. Contraction of both margins, however, is concerning.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Accuray currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Omnicell OMCL, Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicell’s first-quarter 2021 EPS is currently pegged at 67 cents, indicating growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The same for revenues stands at $245.4 million, implying growth of 6.8% from the year-earlier period’s reported number. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owens & Minor’s first quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 97 cents. The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $2.29 billion. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2

DENTSPLY SIRONA is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is pegged at 55 cents. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $929.3 million.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.