Accuray (ARAY) Inks Cancer Treatment Technology Delivery Deal

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently inked a deal with DHL Supply Chain that will further boost Accuray’s aftermarket supply chain and help in expansion of its superior quality customer service worldwide. This global service parts logistics partnership will become effective starting February 2021.



In order to lend support to Accuray, DHL Supply Chain will build a dedicated global service logistics network spaninng across 34 warehousing sites in 16 countries. This will help the service technicians at Accuray to enhance reliability and visibility on parts related to its advanced radiotherapy systems.



This deal further highlights Accuray’s commitment to expanding its portfolio of collaborations.

Benefits of the Partnership

The primary objective of the partnership is to offer medical care teams with uninterrupted access to the radiotherapy technologies required to deliver shorter, customized and effective treatments to patients with cancerous or benign tumors or neurologic disorders.







Collaborating with a world class logistics partner like DHL will help Accuray in leveraging DHL’s superior capabilities and help the supply chain and service teams to provide seamless access to its lifesaving equipment. With rise in demand for Accuray technology and products, DHL will serve as a standardized logistics platform, thereby enabling the company to get the flexibility and reliability to quickly cater to their international clients’ service needs.

Recent Development

In October 2020, Accuray inked a collaboration deal with Brainlab, a Germany-based market leader in digital surgery and precision radiotherapy. This will improve and broaden the Accuray CyberKnife treatment platform for the neuro-radiosurgery market. The companies are partnering to offer neuro-radiosurgery community access to Brainlab Elements planning software, which will provide contouring capabilities optimized for neurosurgeons.

