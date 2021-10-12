Accuray (ARAY), C-RAD Ink Deal to Enhance Breast Cancer Treatment

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently signed an agreement with C-RAD AB with the aim of enhancing its Radixact System's capability to treat breast cancer. The companies will work together to offer customers with a solution for deep inspiration breath hold (“DIBH”) using the C-RAD Catalyst+ HD and the Radixact System.

For investors’ note, DIBH is a technique often used in breast cancer treatments. The Radixact System is Accuray’s next-generation TomoTherapy platform that provides a fast, non-invasive, highly accurate and tailored treatment option for breast cancer.

The development work is expected to begin before 2021-end with the first interface linking the Catalyst technology and the Radixact System anticipated to be made available in mid-2022.

The latest agreement is expected to significantly strengthen Accuray’s TomoTherapy platform on a global scale.

Rationale Behind the Deal

The Radixact System's helical design enables the delivery of radiation from 360 degrees around the patient, thereby providing greater control of the radiation dose. This aids in precisely targeting the tumor and minimizing dose to healthy tissue.

On the other hand, the C-RAD Catalyst+ HD offers a comprehensive solution for high-precision patient positioning, intra-fraction motion management and respiratory gating. This ensures the best possible treatment outcome for conventional and stereotactic radiation treatment delivery, including for breast cancers. The combination of these two is expected to make surface tracking standard of care.

Per Accuray’s management, the partnership is likely to allow clinicians to use the advantages of the combined solutions to effectively address the full array of breast cancer tumors and lead to better patient outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global radiation oncology market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% between 2021 and 2028. Factors like rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of radiotherapy in cancer treatment and technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to Accuray’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Of late, Accuray has witnessed a few notable developments across its business.

The company, in September, announced that Unicancer has selected three Radixact Systems with the ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony real-time delivery adaptation technologies to advance their aim of offering better personalized care to every cancer patient.

The same month, Accuray announced that the Nagoya City University Hospital in Aichi has treated the first cancer patient in Japan using the Radixact System with ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging.

Also in September, the company announced that its CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy platform has been indicated to be superior to conventional linear accelerators by latest data from the Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence or PACE trial. The trial results demonstrate that CyberKnife can aid in reducing the incidence of late grade two or higher bladder toxicity related to prostate cancer stereotactic body radiation therapy treatments.

Comparison With Peers

Accuray’s peer, ViewRay, Inc. VRAY, in August, announced that the clinical team at Amsterdam University Medical Centers has begun offering same-day ablative treatment using MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) for patients who are eligible for single fraction MRI-guided radiation therapy.

Another key player in oncology treatment, IsoRay, Inc. ISR, announced in September that the American Brachytherapy Society has recognized the company’s Cesium-131 in its recently released new consensus statement on the subject of low dose rate prostate brachytherapy.

This apart, another renowned name in the oncology space is NovoCure Limited NVCR. This month, the company, along with Zai Lab Limited, announced that the final patient has been enrolled in a Novocure-sponsored phase 2 pilot trial conducted by Zai Lab evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma (a malignant tumor formed from glandular structures in epithelial tissue). Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022.

