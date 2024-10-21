Accuray Appoints Michael Murphy as VP Corporate Controller

Accuray ( (ARAY) ) just unveiled an update.

Accuray Incorporated has announced the appointment of Michael Murphy as Vice President, Corporate Controller, bringing over 15 years of finance and accounting expertise. Murphy, known for his successful leadership and cost-saving initiatives at Duluth Holdings Inc., will oversee global accounting functions, with plans to become the principal accounting officer. His appointment aligns with Accuray’s commitment to innovation in radiation therapy, aiming to enhance treatment for cancer patients worldwide.

