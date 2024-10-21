News & Insights

Stocks

Accuray Appoints Michael Murphy as VP Corporate Controller

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Accuray ( (ARAY) ) just unveiled an update.

Accuray Incorporated has announced the appointment of Michael Murphy as Vice President, Corporate Controller, bringing over 15 years of finance and accounting expertise. Murphy, known for his successful leadership and cost-saving initiatives at Duluth Holdings Inc., will oversee global accounting functions, with plans to become the principal accounting officer. His appointment aligns with Accuray’s commitment to innovation in radiation therapy, aiming to enhance treatment for cancer patients worldwide.

See more data about ARAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.