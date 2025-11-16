Accton Technology (TWSE:2345) Price Target Increased by 12.76% to 1,447.76

The average one-year price target for Accton Technology (TWSE:2345) has been revised to NT$1,447.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.76% from the prior estimate of NT$1,283.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,146.35 to a high of NT$1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.28% from the latest reported closing price of NT$983.00 / share.

Accton Technology Maintains 1.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accton Technology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2345 is 0.49%, an increase of 31.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 72,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,147K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,127K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2345 by 47.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,534K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,425K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2345 by 42.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,543K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2345 by 13.88% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 3,942K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2345 by 20.46% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 3,510K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2345 by 30.25% over the last quarter.

