ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES (AMS:AXS) Price Target Decreased by 5.07% to 1.44

The average one-year price target for ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES (AMS:AXS) has been revised to 1.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 1.52 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.16 to a high of 1.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.59% from the latest reported closing price of 0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.00%, an increase of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

