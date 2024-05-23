News & Insights

Accrol Group Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Accrol Group Holdings (GB:ACRL) has released an update.

Accrol Group Holdings PLC has notified a change in major holdings, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited now holding 27.25% of the voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification of 28.04%. The threshold was crossed on 22nd May 2024, and the company was notified the following day. This change in ownership marks a significant shift in the company’s voting rights distribution.

