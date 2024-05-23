Accrol Group Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Accrol Group Holdings (GB:ACRL) has released an update.

Accrol Group Holdings PLC has notified a change in major holdings, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited now holding 27.25% of the voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification of 28.04%. The threshold was crossed on 22nd May 2024, and the company was notified the following day. This change in ownership marks a significant shift in the company’s voting rights distribution.

For further insights into GB:ACRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.