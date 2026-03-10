According to SEC Filing, Thomas W. Smith Trimmed Yelp Stake as Local Services Advertising Reshapes the Business

Key Points

SMITH THOMAS W sold 96,280 shares of Yelp by 96,280 shares during the fourth quarter

Quarter-end position value fell by $4.09 million, reflecting both share sale and stock price movement

Trade represented a 2.75% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund holds 8,000 shares valued at $243,120

Stake now represents 0.22% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, SMITH THOMAS W reduced its position in Yelp (NYSE:YELP) by 96,280 shares during the fourth quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the position declined by $4.09 million, reflecting both the share sale and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

The fund's remaining stake in Yelp is 0.22% of 13F AUM after the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: CACC: $42.08 million (38.9% of AUM)

NYSE: W: $23.81 million (22.0% of AUM)

NYSE: BTI: $22.51 million (20.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: WRLD: $10.89 million (10.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CMPR: $8.62 million (8.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $20.68, down 45.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 56.53 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.46 billion Net Income (TTM) $145.60 million Market Capitalization $1.49 billion Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $20.68

Company Snapshot

Yelp Inc. operates a leading online platform that connects consumers with local businesses across diverse categories, leveraging a mix of advertising and digital solutions.

The company’s scalable business model is underpinned by a large user base and a broad portfolio of business services, driving recurring revenue streams. The company generates revenue primarily from advertising products sold to businesses on a cost-per-click and multi-location basis, as well as subscriptions and data licensing. Yelp’s data-driven approach and established brand position it competitively within the internet content and information industry.

Yelp serves local businesses across multiple categories and consumers seeking local services, with a primary focus on the U.S. market and select international presence.

What this transaction means for investors

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends British American Tobacco P.l.c., Wayfair, and World Acceptance. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.