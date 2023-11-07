News & Insights

US Markets

Accord resumes production of cancer drug methotrexate amid supply shortage

November 07, 2023 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday Accord Healthcare has resumed manufacturing of methotrexate, one of the most commonly used cancer drugs, amid ongoing shortages for some cancer drugs in the United States.

Methotrexate is an injected drug used to treat cancers ranging from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children, breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancers and certain types of head and neck cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In June, the U.S. health regulator said it was seeking new suppliers to ease shortages of methotrexate, at a time drug shortages reach a near-decade high in the country.

Accord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The resumption was first reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.