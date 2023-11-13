Accord Healthcare resumes production of cancer drug cisplatin amid shortages

News & Insights

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday that Accord Healthcare has resumed manufacturing of commonly used cancer drug cisplatin against the backdrop of ongoing drug shortages in the United States.

Cisplatin is a type of chemotherapy drug used alone or in combination with other drugs to treat several advanced forms of cancer, including bladder, ovarian and testicular cancer.

The FDA last week had reported on its website that Accord resumed production of another cancer drug methotrexate.

Some cancer drugs have been hard-hit by ongoing shortages in the United States, prompting doctors to ration drugs and complicating treatment plans for patients.

Earlier this year, the health regulator had signed off on allowing cisplatin made by China's Qilu Pharmaceutical to be sold in the U.S. The FDA had also said it was looking for additional suppliers for cancer drugs cisplatin, carboplatin and methotrexate.

Accord Healthcare, a unit of India-based Intas Pharmaceuticals, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The resumption of cisplatin manufacturing was first reported by Bloomberg News on Monday.

