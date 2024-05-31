News & Insights

Accor SA Unveils Purpose and Approves Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 01:09 pm EDT

Accor SA (FR:AC) has released an update.

At the Accor SA General Assembly, the company shared its new Purpose, reflecting its identity and commitment to responsible hospitality, and reviewed its solid performance for 2023, proposing a dividend of 1.18 euros per share. Key strategies and priorities, including sustainable development, were addressed, with a high shareholder quorum of 67.66% approving all resolutions except one. The agreed dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, following detachment on June 5.

