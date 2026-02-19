Is Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is one of 256 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACCYY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACCYY has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.8%. This shows that Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cumulus Media (CMLS). The stock is up 8.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accor SA - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that ACCYY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cumulus Media belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved -13.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Accor SA - Sponsored ADR and Cumulus Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.