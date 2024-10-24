News & Insights

Accor SA Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Accor SA (FR:AC) has released an update.

Accor SA reported a 12% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching 1,434 million euros, with notable growth in its luxury and lifestyle brands and strong performances in high-potential regions. The company benefitted from the Paris Olympic Games, which boosted RevPAR in France, while also experiencing growth in Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Accor remains optimistic about its financial outlook for 2024, supported by a 6% increase in its development pipeline.

