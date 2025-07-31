Accor SA H1 Profit Down, Revenue Up; Launches 240 Mln Euros Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Accor S.A (ACRFY.PK, AC.PA) on Thursday reported lower profit in the first half of 2025, in the absence of capital gains secured in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 3 percent, helped by strong results in Luxury & Lifestyle segment. The company also gave outlook for the year ahead and announced the second tranche of its share buyback program.

The French hospitality company posted net profit Group share of 233 million euros or 0.80 euro per share in the first half of 2025, lower than 253 million euros or 0.89 euro per share in the same period last year. The first half of fiscal 2024 had benefited from significant capital gains on the sale of Essendi hotel assets.

During the six-month period, pre-tax profit declined to 328 million euros from 372 million euros a year ago.

Half-yearly revenues climbed 3 percent to 2.75 billion euros from 2.68 billion euros in the prior-year period, helped by a good performance by the Luxury & Lifestyle Division.

Recurring EBITDA was 552 million euros in the six-month period, up 9.4 percent from last year's 504 million euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects recurring EBITDA growth between 9 percent and 10 percent, at constant currency rates. Accor S.A added that on the basis of expected exchange rates, the reported change in the annual recurring EBITDA will be negatively impacted by around 60 million euros.

Accor announced the launch of the second tranche of its share buyback program for 240 million euros for the second half of the year. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its June 2023 Capital Market Day prospects for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

