Accor SA - Depositary Receipt (ACCYY) Price Target Decreased by 20.05% to 19.14

The average one-year price target for Accor SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ACCYY) has been revised to $19.14 / share. This is a decrease of 20.05% from the prior estimate of $23.94 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.92 to a high of $35.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.76% from the latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCYY is 0.00%, an increase of 43.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.14% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 90.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 754.06% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 18.80% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

