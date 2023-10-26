Accor raises its 2023 outlook again

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACC.PA on Thursday raised its core profit targets for 2023 for the second time this year, citing the strength of business momentum in all its markets.

The operator of brands including Ibis and Novotel now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 955 million-985 million euros ($1.01 billion-$1.04 billion) for 2023, up from a previous forecast of 930 million-970 million euros already upgraded in July.

"For Accor, this is the sixth consecutive quarter of growth since the return to post-pandemic business levels," Chairman and Chief Executive Sébastien Bazin said in a statement.

Accor also raised its forecast for growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry gauge of performance for the hotel industry, for 2023 and now expects it to slightly exceed 20%. That was versus a previous estimate at the top end of the 15-20% range.

