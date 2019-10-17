Markets

Accor Q3 Revenues Up 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) Thursday reported third-quarter revenues of 1.049 billion euros, up 10.9% from 945 million euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 4.1%. RevPAR increased by 0.7%, with performances varying by region. Europe was relatively resilient (1.2%), while Asia-Pacific recorded a slight decline (-1.1%), mainly due to the environment in China.

Hotel services revenues rose 11.8% to 760 million euros, while hotel assets grew 11.8% to 273 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular