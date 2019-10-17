Accor Q3 Revenues Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) Thursday reported third-quarter revenues of 1.049 billion euros, up 10.9% from 945 million euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 4.1%. RevPAR increased by 0.7%, with performances varying by region. Europe was relatively resilient (1.2%), while Asia-Pacific recorded a slight decline (-1.1%), mainly due to the environment in China.

Hotel services revenues rose 11.8% to 760 million euros, while hotel assets grew 11.8% to 273 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.