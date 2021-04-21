Accor Q1 Revenues Down 53%

(RTTNews) - French hotel group Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) said its consolidated first-quarter 2021 revenues totaled 361 million euros, down 53% from 768 million euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues were dropped 48%.

Hotel services revenues tanked 57% to 234 million euros from 540 million euros last year, while Hotel Assets & Other slipped 46% to 129 million euros from 239 million euros last year.

RevPAR fell by 64.3%, reflecting an environment that remains hard hit by the Covid-19 epidemic. There were, however, significant year-on-year improvements in South Europe, Australia, the Middle East and North America.

CEO Sebastien Bazin said, "There were no surprises in our first-quarter performance. Global business trends are improving slightly and the ramp-up of the vaccine rollouts bodes well for a particularly strong rebound. As it did in 2020, the Group continues to keep a close eye on protecting its cash and cutting costs. Today, all our efforts are focused on the strong recovery expected this summer.

As of April 19, 2021, 87% of the Group's hotels were open, i.e., more than 4,500 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.