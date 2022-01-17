Accor Plans To Open More Than 300 New Hotels And Resorts In 2022

(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) said it plans to open more than 300 new hotels and resorts in 2022. The company said one of the most anticipated openings of the year is Raffles London at The OWO. Located at the historic Old War Office, it will offer 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences and 11 destination restaurants and bars. In northwest England, Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village will open with more than 220 rooms among 16 stories.

Across Europe, the recent and upcoming openings include Sofitel Barcelona Skipper, Mercure Amsterdam North, ibis Styles St. Margrethen Switzerland, Mercure Hotel President in Lecce, Italyand MGallery Cagliari Palazzo Tirso, Italy. The new additions to Paris include MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot and greet Paris Vincennes.

In North America, the company will open Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences with a 35-story building featuring 146 residences, 147 guestrooms, and six food and beverage venues, including a sky bar and speakeasy.

In the Middle East, the Group will broaden its Rixos portfolio in Qatar and in the region overall with the upcoming Rixos DohaQetaifan, Rixos Obhur Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Rixos Jewel of the Creek in Dubai, UAE. Accor will also introduce the new Raffles Doha and sister hotel Fairmont Doha, Banyan Tree AlUla in the Asher Valley of Saudi Arabia, and Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé.

In Russia, the company is adding Novotel Moscow ComCity, ibis Styles Kogalym Russia and Mövenpick Resort and Spa Anapa Miracleon. In Denmark, the company will open its first property - ibis Styles Orestad Denmark, on the edge of Copenhagen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.