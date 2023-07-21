News & Insights

Accor is in talks for Potel & Chabot takeover

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

July 21, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

July 21 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA announced on Friday it has entered exclusive negotiations with Andera Partners and partner investors to acquire a 63% stake in Potel & Chabot and become the sole shareholder of the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in autumn, Accor said in a statement.

Following this transaction, Potel & Chabot will be consolidated within Accor's Luxury & Lifestyle Division, Accor added.

