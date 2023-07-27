News & Insights

Accor hikes 2023 core profit outlook on robust travel demand

July 27, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Laura Lenkiewicz for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA on Thursday raised its annual core profit outlook a month after providing it, citing continued strong demand for leisure and business travel across its markets.

It sees full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 930 million and 970 million euros ($1.03 billion and $1.08 billion), up from the prior forecast of 920-960 million it gave on June 27.

The French group's first-half EBITDA more than doubled on a like-for-like basis to 447 million euros ($496.21 million), helped by improved occupancy and higher room rates. This was slightly below analysts' forecast of 449 million in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

