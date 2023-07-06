Accor (EPA:AC) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 38.51

The average one-year price target for Accor (EPA:AC) has been revised to 38.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 35.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 33.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 40,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 12,921K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,397K shares, representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,419K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 9.56% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,797K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Harris Oakmark International Portfolio holds 1,538K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,404K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

