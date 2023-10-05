Accor - ADR (ACCYY) Price Target Increased by 22.76% to 14.27

The average one-year price target for Accor - ADR (OTC:ACCYY) has been revised to 14.27 / share. This is an increase of 22.76% from the prior estimate of 11.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -12.41 to a high of 23.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.09% from the latest reported closing price of 6.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCYY is 0.00%, a decrease of 77.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.68% to 46K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCYY by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.