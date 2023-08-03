Accor - ADR (ACCYY) Price Target Decreased by 10.03% to 10.31

The average one-year price target for Accor - ADR (OTC:ACCYY) has been revised to 10.31 / share. This is an decrease of 10.03% from the prior estimate of 11.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -16.04 to a high of 17.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.33% from the latest reported closing price of 7.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accor - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCYY is 0.00%, an increase of 365,187.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 302.86% to 82K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 61K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.