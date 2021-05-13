Accolade Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $38.00, changing hands as low as $37.88 per share. Accolade Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACCD shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, ACCD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.68 per share, with $65.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.84.

