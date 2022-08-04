Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock surges 21% this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is up 78% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 77% over the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

The recent uptick of 21% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Given that Accolade didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Accolade saw its revenue grow by 73%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 77% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ACCD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Accolade shareholders are down 77% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 78% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Accolade that you should be aware of before investing here.

Accolade is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

