Accolade, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$23.934 million, or -$0.30 per share. This compares with -$32.825 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $106.360 million from $96.864 million last year.

Accolade, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$23.934 Mln. vs. -$32.825 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.30 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $106.360 Mln vs. $96.864 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $104 to $107 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $460 to $475 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.