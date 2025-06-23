ACCOLADE Earnings Preview: Recent $ACCD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ACCOLADE ($ACCD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $124,831,170 and earnings of -$0.31 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ACCD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ACCOLADE Insider Trading Activity

ACCOLADE insiders have traded $ACCD stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 6,788 shares for an estimated $42,999 .

. ROBERT N CAVANAUGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,514 shares for an estimated $22,428 .

. STEPHEN H. BARNES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,120 shares for an estimated $19,754 .

. RICHARD ESKEW (EVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,538 shares for an estimated $9,306 .

. COLIN MCHUGH (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 524 shares for an estimated $1,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACCOLADE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of ACCOLADE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACCOLADE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACCD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.03.

Here are some recent targets:

David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $7.03 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $7.03 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.