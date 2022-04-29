Accolade Down 49% On Q1 Loss, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) shares are falling more than 49 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the fourth quarter wider than the prior year.

For the quarter, loss was $34.56 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $4.73 million or $0.09 per share last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $81 to $83 million. Analysts were looking for $83.51 million.

For the fiscal year, the company projects revenue between $350 million and $365 million. Analysts are expecting $387.39 million.

Currently, shares are at $5.74, down 48.10 percent from the previous close of $11.06 on a volume of 11,610,006.

