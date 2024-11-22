Acco Brands price target raised to $7.50 from $7 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Acco Brands (ACCO) to $7.50 from $7 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s continued debt reduction for the target increase post the “solid” Q3 results.

