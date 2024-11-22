Acco Brands price target raised to $7.50 from $7 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Acco Brands (ACCO) to $7.50 from $7 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s continued debt reduction for the target increase post the “solid” Q3 results.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACCO:
- ACCO Brands Reports Steady Q3 2024 Performance
- Acco Brands reports Q3 adjusted EPS 23c, consensus 23c
- Acco Brands sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.04-$1.09, consensus $1.04
- ACCO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.