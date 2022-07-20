ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ACCO Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$188m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$569m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, ACCO Brands has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 8.5%.

NYSE:ACCO Return on Capital Employed July 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ACCO Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ACCO Brands.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for ACCO Brands' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect ACCO Brands to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to ACCO Brands' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 32% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

ACCO Brands does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

