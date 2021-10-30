ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.075

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) will pay a dividend of US$0.075 on the 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ACCO Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, ACCO Brands was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 38.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ACCO Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:ACCO Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.26. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. ACCO Brands hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, ACCO Brands' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.3% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On ACCO Brands' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ACCO Brands (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

