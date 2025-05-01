ACCO BRANDS Earnings Results: $ACCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACCO BRANDS ($ACCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $317,400,000, missing estimates of $325,142,003 by $-7,742,003.
ACCO BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of ACCO BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,609,778 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,701,334
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 859,787 shares (+127.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,513,881
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 692,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,903,489
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 562,985 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,955,671
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 441,144 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,316,006
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 356,500 shares (+663.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,871,625
- UBS GROUP AG added 354,042 shares (+577.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,858,720
