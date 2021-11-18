ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.075 Dividend

It looks like ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase ACCO Brands' shares before the 23rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.075 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ACCO Brands has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of $8.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately ACCO Brands's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ACCO Brands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that ACCO Brands's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, ACCO Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.7% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is ACCO Brands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that ACCO Brands is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but ACCO Brands is halfway there. ACCO Brands looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks ACCO Brands is facing. For example, ACCO Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

