ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.9% Yield

Readers hoping to buy ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 16th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of March.

ACCO Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.26 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ACCO Brands stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $8.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ACCO Brands paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that ACCO Brands's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACCO Historic Dividend March 11th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see ACCO Brands's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.7% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, ACCO Brands has increased its dividend at approximately 2.7% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has ACCO Brands got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? ACCO Brands has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of ACCO Brands's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for ACCO Brands (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

