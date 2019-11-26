Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.33, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $9.33, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.26 and a 53.71% increase over the 52 week low of $6.07.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.58%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

