Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.45, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $8.45, representing a -13.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.77 and a 14.5% increase over the 52 week low of $7.38.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.81%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

