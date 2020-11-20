Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ACCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.49, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $7.49, representing a -34.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.38 and a 113.39% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.58%, compared to an industry average of -34.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

