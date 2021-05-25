Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ACCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.57, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $9.57, representing a -2.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.77 and a 84.04% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.71%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

