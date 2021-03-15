Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ACCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $8.89, representing a -7.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.56 and a 153.28% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) and Cimpress PLC (CMPR). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.71%, compared to an industry average of 35.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACCO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACCO as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSF with an increase of 44.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACCO at 10000%.

