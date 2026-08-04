Is Acco Brands (ACCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Acco Brands (ACCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acco Brands is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acco Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACCO has returned about 15.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.8%. This means that Acco Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cinemark Holdings (CNK). The stock is up 63% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cinemark Holdings' current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acco Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, so ACCO is performing better in this area.

Cinemark Holdings, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +5.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acco Brands and Cinemark Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.